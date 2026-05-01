Historic May Day today

The historic May Day is being observed today, Friday in the country and elsewhere across the world in a befitting manner.

The theme of the day for this year is 'Healthy Workers, Productive Hands, A New Dawn Awaits (Sustho Sramik, Karmotho Hat, Ashbe Ebar Nobo Provat).'

The day has been being observed across the globe since 1890 commemorating the supreme sacrifices of the workers at Haymarket, Chicago, in the USA for eight-hour workday and upholding the rights of the working people.

To press home their demands, working people had to sacrifice their valuable lives in tragic bomb attacks and police atrocities on 1 May, 1886 and the following days.