Historic May Day today
The historic May Day is being observed today, Friday in the country and elsewhere across the world in a befitting manner.
The theme of the day for this year is 'Healthy Workers, Productive Hands, A New Dawn Awaits (Sustho Sramik, Karmotho Hat, Ashbe Ebar Nobo Provat).'
The day has been being observed across the globe since 1890 commemorating the supreme sacrifices of the workers at Haymarket, Chicago, in the USA for eight-hour workday and upholding the rights of the working people.
To press home their demands, working people had to sacrifice their valuable lives in tragic bomb attacks and police atrocities on 1 May, 1886 and the following days.
The day is celebrated with due dignity in Bangladesh and all over the world as a day to establish the rights of working people.
All media outlets will publish various articles and broadcast programmes highlighting the importance of the day.
May Day is a national holiday in about 80 countries around the world, including Bangladesh. It is celebrated privately in many more countries.
The international recognition of the day has brought about a huge change among the working class around the world.
The significance and impact of this day on the relationship between employers and workers is far-reaching.
As a result, the daily working time of workers has reduced to eight hours.
Workers all over the world started getting the due recognition of their labor. They succeeded in realising their rights. A new chapter of social change was added to the history of the world.
As a result of the revolutionary changes that began in the lives of working people around the world through May Day, social class discrimination gradually started disappearing.
However, although class discrimination is not completely gone yet, the sacrifice of May Day has largely freed the oppressed working people from the chains of subjugation.
President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today extended greetings to all workers on the occasion of the Great May Day.
In a message, the president said observance of the day with due dignity is encouraging.
Recalling the 1886 Chicago workers' sacrifice for an eight-hour workday, he said the May Day inspires the global working class.
He also mentioned initiatives taken by Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman for workers' welfare.
The president said the government has undertaken various programmes for workers' welfare, including labour law reforms, fair wages, social protection, pension systems, and safeguarding trade union rights.
The premier, in his message, emphasised that improving workers' living standards, ensuring their fair rights, creating safe working conditions and upholding their social dignity remain the foremost priorities of the present democratic government.
"The working people are the main driving force behind the development, prosperity and progress of any country," the premier said.
He said industry, agriculture, infrastructure and a strong economy are built through the tireless efforts of workers.