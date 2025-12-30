Khaleda Zia’s demise
3 days of mourning at Dhaka University, all classes, exams suspended
Dhaka University (DU) authorities have declared three days of mourning following the death of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia.
As part of the observance, all classes and examinations at the university will remain suspended today, Tuesday, as well as on Wednesday and Thursday.
The decision was announced in a press release issued today by the Dhaka University public relations office.
The notice stated that, as part of the mourning, the university flag has been lowered to half-mast. In line with state programmes, the university will also undertake further commemorative activities.
In addition, academic seminars and other programmes highlighting Khaleda Zia’s distinguished life and contributions will be organised at Dhaka University.
According to the announcement, Qur’an recitations, special prayers and supplications seeking forgiveness for Khaleda Zia’s departed soul will be held from today at the Dhaka University Central Mosque, as well as at mosques in all halls of residence, hostels and residential areas. Special prayers will also be arranged at places of worship of other religions.
The notice further said that, to facilitate participation in Khaleda Zia’s funeral prayers (namaz-e-janaza) to be held tomorrow after Zuhr prayers at Manik Mia Avenue, the university administration has arranged adequate transport for teachers, students, officers and staff of Dhaka University.
Vice-chancellor’s condolence
Dhaka University vice-chancellor Niaz Ahmed Khan has expressed deep sorrow at the death of Khaleda Zia.
In a condolence message, he said that Khaleda Zia devoted her life to the welfare of the country and the nation. Her tireless struggle and dedication to the establishment of democracy and the rights of the people, he added, will continue to guide future generations for years to come.