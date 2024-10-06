Chief adviser opens ‘army headquarters selection board-2024’
Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus Sunday inaugurated the ‘Army Headquarters Selection Board-2024’ at the Army Headquarters in the capital.
In the 1st phase under this promotion board, eligible officers for the ranks of colonel and lieutenant colonel in Bangladesh Army will be considered for promotion, an ISPR press release said.
Speaking as the chief guest on the occasion, the chief adviser welcomed all to the new Bangladesh achieved through the student-people revolution.
He remembered with deep respect all who were killed in the movement of Students Against Discrimination in July-August.
He also recalled all the brave soldiers of the armed forces, including Bangladesh Army, who participated in the Great War of Liberation.
Professor Yunus also directed the selection board to select those, who have succeeded in providing competent leadership in various activities of military life, rising above their political ideology, for promotion
The nation will always remember with respect the self-sacrifice of martyrs of the armed forces, the chief adviser said.
He directed the members of the selection board to give emphasis on professional competence, leadership qualities, standards of discipline, honesty, trustworthiness and loyalty, and the overall suitability of the officers for their promotion.
The officers with honesty, integrity and other leadership qualities deserve higher promotion, he said.
Highlighting the contribution of Bangladesh Army, he said the army stood by the country’s people at the time of crisis and saved the country from an unstable situation by expediting the process of forming an interim government.
As a result, the chief adviser said, Bangladesh Army has once again been recognised as a symbol of trust by the people of the country.
On arrival at the venue, chief adviser Dr. Yunus was welcomed by chief of army staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman, the chief adviser’s special assistant on defence and national solidarity, and the chief of general staff and principal staff officer of the Armed Forces Division.
The chief of army staff expressed gratitude to the chief adviser for inaugurating the selection board despite his busy schedule.
The defence secretary and senior officers of the army were present at the inauguration ceremony.
At the end of the ceremony, chief adviser professor Yunus participated in a photo session with the army officers and wrote his comments on the visitors’ book.