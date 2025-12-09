Khaleda Zia’s treatment to continue in Dhaka for now

Plans to take Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia to London for advanced medical treatment have become increasingly uncertain.

According to responsible sources, her current physical condition is not yet suitable for air-ambulance travel. In particular, her cardiac complications have reached a significantly critical stage.

In addition, her diabetes, kidney issues, lung-related complications and other chronic conditions remain unchanged. For the time being, she will continue to receive treatment in Dhaka, where she is undergoing daily dialysis.