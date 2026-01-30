13th JS election: 16 countries to send 57 polls observers to Bangladesh

At least 16 countries have accepted Bangladesh’s invitation to send a total of 57 election observers for the country’s 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election and the referendum on the July Charter, both scheduled to be held concurrently on 12 February.

These observers will join several hundred international observers from the European Union, the Commonwealth, and multiple global organisations promoting democratic governance and human rights, said the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing on Friday afternoon.

Among bilateral delegations, Malaysia will send the largest contingent with 14 observers, followed by Türkiye, which is dispatching 12 observers.