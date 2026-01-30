13th JS election: 16 countries to send 57 polls observers to Bangladesh
At least 16 countries have accepted Bangladesh’s invitation to send a total of 57 election observers for the country’s 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election and the referendum on the July Charter, both scheduled to be held concurrently on 12 February.
These observers will join several hundred international observers from the European Union, the Commonwealth, and multiple global organisations promoting democratic governance and human rights, said the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing on Friday afternoon.
Among bilateral delegations, Malaysia will send the largest contingent with 14 observers, followed by Türkiye, which is dispatching 12 observers.
The Malaysian delegation will be led by Dato Sri Ramlan Bin Dato Harun, chairman of the Election Commission of Malaysia, while the Turkish delegation, comprising several members of parliament, will be led by Mehmet Vakur Erkul, a former Turkish ambassador to Bangladesh.
Other countries that have confirmed the deployment of election observers include Indonesia (5), Japan (4), Pakistan (3), Bhutan (2), Maldives (2), Sri Lanka (1), the Philippines (2), Jordan (2), Iran (1), Georgia (2), Russia (2), Kyrgyzstan (2), Uzbekistan (1), and South Africa (2).
Most notable observers from these countries include Mohammad Jalal Sikandar Sultan, chief election commissioner of Pakistan, and Deki Pema, chief election commissioner of Bhutan.
“We have received confirmation of close to 400 election observers, so far, and we expect a few more countries to confirm the visits of their delegates very soon,” said Lamiya Morshed, senior secretary and SDG coordinator, who is supporting the coordination of election observers.
Former president of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo will lead the 14-member Commonwealth Observer Group, which includes Jeffrey Salim Waheed, former deputy minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Maldives; David John Francis, former foreign minister of Sierra Leone; and Ras Adiba Mohd Radzi, former senator of Malaysia.
The European union Election Observation Mission (EOM) will be led by Ivars Ijabs, chief observer and member of the European Parliament from Latvia.
The mission will also include at least seven other Members of the European Parliament-- Lukas Mandl (Austria), Lor nt Vincze (Romania), Tom s Zdechovsky (Czechia), Leire Paj-n (Spain), Serban Dimitrie Sturdza (Romania), Michael McNamara (Ireland), and Catarina Vieira (Netherlands).
Nearly 2,000 candidates, including representatives from more than 50 political parties and independent contenders, are vying for 300 parliamentary seats.
The election will be held simultaneously with a referendum on the July reform charter.