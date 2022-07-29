Patients happy to receive free treatment at medical camp

Garment factory worker Jonaki Begum (34) had long been suffering from heartburn. Hearing about free medical facilities, she came to the Atura Depot area in Chattogram city. She consulted a physician at the camp there and was also provided with medicines too. She is pleased to get both treatment and medicines for free.

Like Jonaki, 500 persons received free treatment and medicines at the medical camp organised by Faraaz Hossain Foundation. The camp was set up at the Health View Maternity and Child Hospital in Atura Deport of Chattogram city.

The camp began on Friday morning and will continue till 2:00 in the afternoon. Leading pharmaceutical company of the country, Eskayef, is providing assistance to the initiative.