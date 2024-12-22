Islamic extremism won't resurface in Bangladesh: Dr Yunus
Chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus has ruled out concerns about the feared return of Islamic extremism in Bangladesh and expressed confidence that it will not find ground here again.
In an interview with the influential British magazine The Economist, Dr Yunus emphasised that the youth are very neutral about their religion and are committed to building a new Bangladesh.
The Economist’s foreign affairs editor, Patrick Foulis, interviewed the interim government chief as the magazine picked Bangladesh as its country of the year for 2024.
Regarding the recognition, Dr Yunus said, “We are delighted. We feel very proud. We have really made a big change because of the student uprising that took place. And from then on, we are saying that we are creating a new Bangladesh.
In response to concerns raised by US and Indian officials about a potential resurgence of Islamic extremism in Bangladesh, Dr Yunus dismissed such fears, saying “I can assure you that is not taking place at all. These are very enthusiastic young people, they are very neutral about their religion. They want to create a new Bangladesh… the young people can change the whole world.”
When asked about his plan following an election, the chief adviser said he would return to his regular jobs which he was enjoying.