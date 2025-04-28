Lightning strikes kill 7 in Cumilla, Kishoreganj

Seven people were killed by lightning strikes in Cumilla and Kishoreganj districts on Monday.

In Cumilla, four people, including two schoolboys, were killed by lightning in Barura and Muradnagar upazilas of Cumilla district.

Witnesses said Fahad Hossain, 13, son of Khokon Mia of Poyalgaccha village and Saimon Hossain, 13, son of Abdul Barek, were killed when a streak of thunderbolt struck them while flying kites at noon in Barura upazila of the district.

Both of them were class VI students of Boroharipur High School.

In another incident, Nikhil Debnath, 64 and Jewel Bhuiyan, 30, son of Jashim Uddin Bhuiyan, were killed by lightning while working at their paddy fields at Korbanpur Purbapara in Muradnagar upazila of Cumilla district in the morning.