Presidential order revokes punishment of 20 NBR officials

The punishments imposed on 20 officials of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) for taking part in a protest have been waived. After the officials sought pardon, the President accepted their appeals and ordered the cancellation of their penalties. The Internal Resources Division (IRD) has already issued a gazette notification waiving the punishments.

During last year’s movement for reforms in the revenue sector, the officials publicly tore up their transfer orders, in violation of the Government Servants’ Conduct Rules. Some played the role of organisers in the movement, while others took part by keeping their respective offices closed.