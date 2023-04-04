HC rules to add ‘Joy Bangabandhu’ with national slogan

The court came up with the order after holding hearing on a writ filed by 13 lawyers including Advocate Abdullah Al Harun Bhuiyan.

“People used to chant the slogan Joy Bangla, Joy Bangabandhu, together during our War of Liberation. Our country became independent with that same spirit. These two are not separate; these are the part of same single slogan,” advocate Abdullah Al Harun Bhuiyan told newspersons.

Earlier, on 2 March, 2022, the government had issued a gazette notification, declaring ‘Joy Bangla’ as the country’s national slogan.