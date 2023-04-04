HC rules to add ‘Joy Bangabandhu’ with national slogan

The High Court (HC) has issued a rule asking authorities concerned as to why it shall not pass an order to amend a gazette to add ‘Joy Bangabandhu’ with national slogan, reports news agency BSS.
A High Court division bench comprising Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat on Monday passed the order, asking cabinet secretary, law secretary and education secretary to reply the rule within four weeks.
The court came up with the order after holding hearing on a writ filed by 13 lawyers including Advocate Abdullah Al Harun Bhuiyan.
“People used to chant the slogan Joy Bangla, Joy Bangabandhu, together during our War of Liberation. Our country became independent with that same spirit. These two are not separate; these are the part of same single slogan,” advocate Abdullah Al Harun Bhuiyan told newspersons.
Earlier, on 2 March, 2022, the government had issued a gazette notification, declaring ‘Joy Bangla’ as the country’s national slogan.