Reduction in import duties
How much will the prices of oranges, dates and apples drop during Ramadan
The government has reduced import duties and taxes on dates, oranges (locally known as malta) and apples to keep prices of the fruits affordable ahead of Ramadan. The new concessions will save importers up to Tk 101 per kilogram on premium dates and around Tk 53 on oranges and apples. However, it remains uncertain whether consumers will receive the full benefit of this import cost reduction.
An analysis of the previous and revised duty-tax rates, along with customs-assessed values, shows that premium dates will receive the largest benefit. Depending on the variety and quality, duties and taxes on dates will fall by Tk 17 to Tk 101 per kilogram. Duties and taxes on oranges and apples are being reduced by nearly half.
The decision to reduce duties and taxes on dates, oranges and apples ahead of Ramadan was taken at a cabinet meeting on 15 November. Following this, the government issued a gazette notification on 23 November.
According to the notification, the customs duty on dates has been reduced from 25 per cent to 5 per cent. This brings the total duty and tax burden down from 48.75 per cent to 28.75 per cent. The concession on dates has already taken effect and will remain in place until 10 March.
Meanwhile, the duty-tax burden on oranges and apples has been slashed from 121.78 per cent to 61 per cent. However, the concession on these two fruits will not take effect immediately. Importers will enjoy the reduced duty-tax rates for one month, from 24 January to 23 February.
Oranges-apples to see a reduction of Tk 53 per kg
Importers previously had to pay duties and taxes equivalent to 121.78 per cent of the customs-assessed value of oranges and apples. The new notification has reduced this to 61 per cent.
In November, customs set the assessed value of both oranges and apples at 70 cents, or Tk 87.69 per kilogram. At this value, importers previously had to pay around Tk 107 in duties and taxes per kilogram of either fruit. Under the revised rate, the amount will fall to around Tk 53.50, saving importers approximately Tk 53.30 per kilogram.
However, these calculations are based on the current customs-assessed value. The amount in taka may change if the assessed value or the dollar exchange rate changes when the concession takes effect.
How much will be saved on different varieties of dates
Customs determines the assessed value of dates based on their quality, variety and packaging. As a result, the reduction in duties and taxes will vary across different types of dates.
The largest concession is on premium dates packed in containers weighing up to 2.5kg. Importers previously had to pay Tk 246 in duties and taxes per kilogram of these dates. The amount has now been reduced to Tk 145, saving Tk 101 per kilogram.
For premium varieties such as Ajwa, Mabroom and Medjool imported in packs weighing more than 2.5kg, duties and taxes previously stood at Tk 230 per kilogram. Under the revised rates, this will fall to Tk 136, a reduction of Tk 94 per kilogram.
Duties and taxes have also been reduced on mid-priced varieties such as Sukkari, Barhi and Safawi. Importers previously had to pay Tk 147 per kilogram, which has now been reduced to around Tk 86, saving approximately Tk 61 per kilogram.
The concession is smaller for relatively cheaper dates. For Iraqi Zahidi dates imported in cartons, duties and taxes have been reduced from Tk 55 to Tk 32 per kilogram, a saving of Tk 23.
For dates imported in sacks, duties and taxes previously stood at around Tk 40 per kilogram. This has now been reduced to Tk 23, saving approximately Tk 17 per kilogram.
How much will prices fall in the market
Although the government has reduced import duties and taxes, there is no guarantee that retail prices of the fruits will fall by the same amount. Market prices are determined by import costs, transport, storage, wholesale and retail expenses, as well as profit margins. These costs may also change over time.
The duty concession on dates has already taken effect, while those on oranges and apples will take effect on 24 January. Consumers will therefore have to wait to see the impact of the concessions on the prices of these two fruits.
Touhidul Alam, general secretary of the Chattogram Fruit Traders Association, told Prothom Alo that reducing duty rates ahead of Ramadan is certainly a positive move. This will increase the import of these three commodities and consumers will ultimately reap the benefits, he said.