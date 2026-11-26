The decision to reduce duties and taxes on dates, oranges and apples ahead of Ramadan was taken at a cabinet meeting on 15 November. Following this, the government issued a gazette notification on 23 November.

According to the notification, the customs duty on dates has been reduced from 25 per cent to 5 per cent. This brings the total duty and tax burden down from 48.75 per cent to 28.75 per cent. The concession on dates has already taken effect and will remain in place until 10 March.

Meanwhile, the duty-tax burden on oranges and apples has been slashed from 121.78 per cent to 61 per cent. However, the concession on these two fruits will not take effect immediately. Importers will enjoy the reduced duty-tax rates for one month, from 24 January to 23 February.