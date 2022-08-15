Assassins killed Bangabandhu but could not erase his principles and ideals: President Hamid

“Addressing the Non-Aligned Conference in Algiers on 9 September, 1973, he said, ‘The world today is divided into two--the exploiters and the exploited: I am on the side of the exploited’,” he added.

“Bangabandhu is no longer with us, but his principles and ideals will always inspire the freedom-seeking people to attain their rights and the mass awakening against exploitation and oppression around the world,” he said.

The assassins killed the Father of the Nation but could not erase his principles and ideals, he said, adding that Bangabandhu will remain as an eternal source of inspiration not only for millions of Bangalees in this country, but also for freedom-seeking people of the world.

Bangabandhu had struggled throughout his life with the aim of achieving political freedom as well as economic emancipation of the people, he said.

His dream was to establish a ‘Golden Bangla’ free from hunger and poverty, he added.

For this purpose, a people-oriented constitution was formulated within one year of Independence, he continued.

“Bangabandhu did not just give us a country; He also formulated a contemporary outline of what the economic, social, political and cultural structure of a newly independent state would look like,” he mentioned.