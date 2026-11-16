Tear gas used to disperse RMG workers in Gazipur, 17 factories shut down
Garment workers blocked a road and staged protests in Konabari, Gazipur, on Monday morning, demanding an increase in the minimum monthly wage to Tk 30,000.
Police fired tear gas and sound grenades to disperse them. The workers left the road after an hour.
Authorities have announced the indefinite closure of 17 factories in Gazipur due to workers' unrest. In addition, factory management declared a holiday at two other factories for today.
According to local residents and police sources, workers from ABM Fashion and Jamuna factories in the Konabari area gathered in front of their factories at around 8:00 am without joining work.
They subsequently began protesting and eventually blocked the Konabari-Kashimpur regional road.
After receiving information about the blockade, police and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel arrived at the scene and asked the workers to clear the road.
However, as the workers became agitated, police fired tear gas and sound grenades to disperse them. The workers left the road at around 9:00 am, after which the situation returned to normal.
Mohammad Amjad Hossain, superintendent of Police of Gazipur Industrial Police-2, told Prothom Alo, "Workers from two factories gathered in front of their workplaces and began protesting. We fired tear gas and sound grenades to disperse them and bring the situation under control. Police and BGB personnel remain deployed across the industrial zone."
Major Ishtiaq Ahmed, deputy commanding Officer of BGB-63 Battalion in Gazipur, said that 10 platoons of BGB personnel had been deployed alongside police and Ansar members to maintain order in the industrial zone.
Md Nazmus Sakib, assistant director and Public Relations Officer of the Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Force, said six platoons of Ansar members were working in the Gazipur industrial area alongside other security forces.