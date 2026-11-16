Tear gas used to disperse RMG workers in Gazipur, 17 factories shut down

Authorities have announced the indefinite closure of 17 factories in Gazipur due to workers' unrest. In addition, factory management declared a holiday at two other factories for today.

According to local residents and police sources, workers from ABM Fashion and Jamuna factories in the Konabari area gathered in front of their factories at around 8:00 am without joining work.

They subsequently began protesting and eventually blocked the Konabari-Kashimpur regional road.