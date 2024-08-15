13 more Myanmar citizens take shelter in Bangladesh
Amid a conflict between the Myanmar military and the armed rebel group in Myanmar’s Rakhine, 13 more members of the country's Border Guard Police (BGP) took shelter in Bangladesh on Wednesday morning.
So far, a total of 123 BGP members have taken refuge in Bangladesh, said Teknaf-2 BGB Commander Lieutenant Colonel Mohiuddin Ahmed.
Colonel Mohiuddin said the BGP members infiltrated through the Sabrang border on Wednesday morning due to internal conflict in Myanmar.
Later, they surrendered to the BGB with a pistol and 25 rounds of ammunition.
The process of repatriation has started and they will be sent back soon, he added