Hajj packages: Airfare cut by Tk 24,830
The government on Tuesday announced the Hajj packages for 2027, setting the cost of maximum hajj package at Tk 6,15,263 and minimum package at Tk 5,05,648.
The two Hajj packages were fixed for pilgrims travelling under the government arrangement, said Religious Affairs Minister Kazi Shah Mofazzal Houssain at a press briefing held at the Secretariat.
Pilgrims under first hajj package will be accommodated within 1,000 to 1,400 metres of Masjid al-Haram in Makkah and in Markazia area of Madinah, he said.
They will stay in Zone-2 tents in Mina, while services and meals in Mina and Arafat will be provided under Service Package-3 through authorised Moallems.
The expected stay in Saudi Arabia will be between 35 and 40 days, with options to upgrade rooms or choose a shorter-duration package by paying additional charges, said the minister.
Pilgrims under the second package will stay within two to three kilometres of Masjid al-Haram in Makkah and within 800 metres of Masjid an-Nabawi outside the Markazia area in Madinah.
Accommodation in Mina will be arranged in Zone-5 tents. Shuttle bus services (Salawat buses) will be provided in line with Saudi rules if hotels are located more than two kilometres from the Grand Mosque, said the minister .
Besides, pilgrims intending to travel under private Hajj agencies, the cost of the standard package has been set at Tk 5,13,648, said the minister
Under the private package, accommodation must be arranged within three kilometres of Masjid al-Haram in Makkah and within one kilometre of Masjid an-Nabawi in Madinah.
A maximum of six pilgrims will be allowed in each room and pilgrims will stay in Zone-5 tents in Mina, while services and meals in Mina and Arafat will be provided under Service Package-3.
Salawat bus services will be mandatory if hotels are located more than two kilometres from the Grand Mosque.
The minister said the government's election manifesto pledged to ensure an affordable, accessible, humane and expatriate-friendly Hajj management system.
As part of that commitment, he said, the airfare for Hajj flights has been reduced by Tk 24,830 from previous year’s to Tk 1,30,000.
He noted that Hajj airfare stood at nearly Tk 2,00,000 in 2023 during the Sheikh Hasina’s government and it was reduced to Tk 1,67,820 in 2025 under the interim government and has now been further lowered to Tk 1,30,000 for the 2027 Hajj