Hajj packages: Airfare cut by Tk 24,830

The government on Tuesday announced the Hajj packages for 2027, setting the cost of maximum hajj package at Tk 6,15,263 and minimum package at Tk 5,05,648.

The two Hajj packages were fixed for pilgrims travelling under the government arrangement, said Religious Affairs Minister Kazi Shah Mofazzal Houssain at a press briefing held at the Secretariat.

Pilgrims under first hajj package will be accommodated within 1,000 to 1,400 metres of Masjid al-Haram in Makkah and in Markazia area of Madinah, he said.