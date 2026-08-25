17 diplomatic missions, EU say Rohingya repatriation conditions remain unsafe
Seventeen diplomatic missions and the European Union have issued a joint statement marking nine years since the mass displacement of Rohingyas from Myanmar, calling for continued international support for the displaced population and saying conditions are not yet in place for their safe and sustainable repatriation.
The joint statement was published on Monday by the Embassy of France in Dhaka.
The signatories include Canada, Denmark, the European Union, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kosovo, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.
The statement read, "Nine years after the mass displacement of Rohingya from Myanmar, nearly 1.2 million Rohingya refugees remain in Bangladesh. On this anniversary, we pay tribute to the resilience, courage and dignity of Rohingya communities in the face of ongoing displacement and hardship. We also express our gratitude to the Government and people of Bangladesh for their generosity in providing refuge for nearly a decade."
Rohingya refugees have a right to return to their homes in Myanmar. Regrettably, conflict is escalating across Rakhine and humanitarian need is rising. Deepening insecurity, airstrikes on civilian infrastructure and the Myanmar authorities’ blockades on aid and trade are worsening the humanitarian crisis. This instability is driving further displacement into Bangladesh and across the region, leading to tragic loss of life through dangerous sea crossings, it added.
These conditions do not currently allow for voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable repatriation, said the statement. Creating the conditions for return will require a strategic, coordinated and long-term approach to address the root causes of displacement, build trust between communities, and support greater peace and stability in Myanmar. Successful repatriation will also require equipping Rohingya with the education and skills they will need to rebuild their homes, livelihoods and communities in Rakhine, said the statement.
"We will continue to work with Bangladesh to find pathways towards building the conditions for repatriation. Until then, we remain committed to supporting Rohingya in Bangladesh and the communities who host them, including through strengthening their self-reliance," said the statement.
"The future of the Rohingya response depends not only on sustaining humanitarian assistance, but on improving how it is delivered. We support efforts to strengthen local leadership and increase the role of Bangladeshi and refugee-led actors in shaping and delivering assistance. Rohingya voices must be at the centre of decisions that affect their lives and futures," it added.
The joint statement also said, "As this crisis enters its tenth year, we must ensure that the Rohingya people are not forgotten. We will continue to amplify the voices of Rohingya communities, pursue justice and accountability, and work with Bangladesh and international partners to sustain global support."