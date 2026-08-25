17 diplomatic missions, EU say Rohingya repatriation conditions remain unsafe

Seventeen diplomatic missions and the European Union have issued a joint statement marking nine years since the mass displacement of Rohingyas from Myanmar, calling for continued international support for the displaced population and saying conditions are not yet in place for their safe and sustainable repatriation.

The joint statement was published on Monday by the Embassy of France in Dhaka.

The signatories include Canada, Denmark, the European Union, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kosovo, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.