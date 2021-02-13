Pahela Falgun, Valentine’s Day to be celebrated Sunday

The Bangalee nation especially the youths with their animated vigour and colourful mind will celebrate Pahela Falgun, a festival welcoming the advent of spring, on Sunday to leave a message to all that love, affection, respect and commitment should be cornerstones of removing all ills and building the nation, reports BSS.

This year the festival comes when the entire world is facing the coronavirus pandemic.

Any formal programmes marking the day will not be held at Bakultala on the premises of Fine Arts Faculty on Dhaka University (DU) campus, center point of the festival, in view of the pandemic but the people will celebrate the day informally wearing colorful dresses and floral ornaments and offering flowers to dear and near ones.

Jatiya Basanta Utsab Udjapan Parishad will arrange ‘the Jatiya Basanta Utsab 1427’ at Mukta Mancha of Suhrawardy Udyan maintaining health guidelines, which has been regularly held at the Bakultala on DU campus since 1991.