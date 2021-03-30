Pakistan scholar wants their govt to apologise to Bangladesh

Internationally renowned scholar from Pakistan Husain Haqqani has said the people of Pakistan should urge their government to offer a formal apology to the people of Bangladesh for all the atrocities that were committed in 1971.

“To this day, no apology has been forthcoming.... an apology is the most courteous thing ...," he said who served as Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States from 2008 to 2011.

Referring to the general elections of 1970 in the then Pakistan and the Pakistan military, Haqqani, now living in the United States, said the military’s reaction in the form of imprisoning Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and initiating genocide against the Bengalis.

He made the remarks in a virtual talk on ‘‘Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman: An Iconic Leader of People’s Struggle for Freedom’’ organised by the embassy of Bangladesh to Belgium and Luxembourg, and mission to the European Union in Brussels on Monday.