Parliament secretariat gets new secretary

Zafar Ahmed Khan, who was appointed on contractual basis as senior secretary of the secretariat, is scheduled to retire on 24 July. Secretary KM Abdus Salam joined Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) in 1989 as a member of the administration cadre.
He held several important posts in the field administration including Rajshahi City Corporation as secretary and director (joint secretary in the NGO Bureau) in the prime minister's office and additional secretary of the power division.
Prior to becoming secretary, he was working as the director general of the Bureau of NGO Affairs under the prime minister's office.