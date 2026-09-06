Opposition walks out in protest against weakened bills on human rights and enforced disappearances

The Opposition walked out of Parliament prior to the passage of the National Human Rights Commission Bill and the Prevention and Redress of Enforced Disappearance Bill.

Alleging that both bills had been introduced in a weakened form, Leader of the Opposition Shafiqur Rahman announced the walkout moments before the legislative passage process began.

The two bills had previously been placed before Parliament on 27 August. On that day as well, the Opposition staged a walkout prior to their introduction, stating that they refused to be part of a fragmented process that sidelined the core demands for reform.