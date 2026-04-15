‘Fifth Primary Education Development Programme’ to begin 1 July, PM tells JS
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Wednesday, informed the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) that the five-year-term ‘Fifth Primary Education Development Programme’ is set to begin from 1 July.
“The five-year-term ‘Fifth Primary Education Development Programme’ is going to begin from 1 July next. Under this programme, there is a plan to provide English training to the remaining teachers,” he said.
The Leader of the House said this while replying to a starred question from treasury bench member from Chattogram-7 constituency Humam Quader Chowdhury in the House with Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, Bir Bikram, in the chair.
Tarique Rahman, also ruling BNP chairman, said that currently there are 376,489 teachers in primary schools across the country.
Of them, 130,000 teachers have already been provided training in English under the ongoing ‘Fourth Primary Education Development Programme.
He said the current government's election manifesto has emphasised bringing all primary school teachers in the country under special training programmes to improve their teaching skills.