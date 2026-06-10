I’ll award you a medal if you can prove that: Jamaat Ameer to Home Minister

Opposition leader and Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman has criticised remarks made by the Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed during a parliamentary discussion on Islami Bank.

Alleging that the minister had indirectly targeted Jamaat-e-Islami, Shafiqur Rahman said, “The allegations he raised were clearly directed at a particular party. He might as well have named Jamaat-e-Islami outright. He said it is sometimes good to remove the veil. He could have removed it here. Why keep the veil on?”

Referring to the home minister’s remarks regarding a Tk 7 billion (700 crore) loan from Islami Bank, Shafiqur Rahman said, “He claimed that someone took a Tk 700 crore loan and that it was used to finance a political party’s election fund. I want to know clearly whether he meant Jamaat by that. If he did, I am taking up the challenge completely. If he can prove it, I will personally award him a medal.”