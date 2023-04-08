Bringing any party to election not govt’s responsibility: Info minister

Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud on Saturday said it is not the responsibility of the government to bring any party to the election, reports UNB.

"Election Commission is in charge of holding the election and the government (ruling) party is a party in the election like other political parties. It is not the responsibility of the government to bring any political party to polls," he said.

The information minister said this while participating in the discussion on the proposal presented by prime minister Sheikh Hasina under Rule 147 in the special session on the occasion of the golden jubilee of the national parliament on Saturday.

Mentioning that the national elections will be held in the last week of December this year or the first week of January next year, the information minister said that today there are various conspiracies to obstruct the elections and threats are being made not to participate in the parliamentary elections.