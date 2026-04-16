Over 4 million cases pending in subordinate courts: Law Minister

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Md Asaduzzaman today, Thursday informed the Parliament that over 4 million (4,041,924) cases were pending in subordinate courts across the country as of 31 December, 2025.

Responding to a written question tabled by opposition lawmaker (Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami) Md Quamrul Hassan (Mymensingh-6) in the House today, the minister said the government has undertaken multidimensional measures to ensure speedy and effective disposal of the huge backlog of cases.

He said the government remains committed to alleviating the sufferings of justice-seekers and ensuring quick, transparent and affordable justice.