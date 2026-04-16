Over 4 million cases pending in subordinate courts: Law Minister
Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Md Asaduzzaman today, Thursday informed the Parliament that over 4 million (4,041,924) cases were pending in subordinate courts across the country as of 31 December, 2025.
Responding to a written question tabled by opposition lawmaker (Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami) Md Quamrul Hassan (Mymensingh-6) in the House today, the minister said the government has undertaken multidimensional measures to ensure speedy and effective disposal of the huge backlog of cases.
He said the government remains committed to alleviating the sufferings of justice-seekers and ensuring quick, transparent and affordable justice.
"Once the measures are implemented gradually, the number of pending cases is expected to decrease significantly, enabling people to receive timely justice," he said.
He added that the Ministry of Law would also consider public suggestions to reduce case backlog and improve access to justice.
The minister said the Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2026 has already been passed in Parliament to introduce time-befitting reforms.
The amendments include provisions for issuing summons through SMS and voice calls, submission of plaints and written statements through affidavits, and allowing direct cross-examination. It also allows filing applications directly in the original cases for decree execution instead of filing separate suits.
To ensure faster disposal of criminal cases, he said the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2026 has also been passed and the law provides for waiving proclamation and attachment procedures in certain cases involving absconding accused to reduce unnecessary delays.
"It also introduces digital methods for serving summons, ensuring greater use of technology in judicial proceedings," he added.
He further said that under the Information Technology Act, 2020, testimonies of investigating officers, doctors, and magistrates recording confessional statements of accused are being taken online, facilitating quicker trial proceedings.
To reduce case backlog, he said the government has already established 871 courts and created 232 new judges posts.
The law minister said the process is underway to create 304 more judge posts, while recruitment of 150 civil judges is ongoing.
He said the Bangladesh Judicial Service Commission has recommended recruitment of 708 judicial staff, with the process for appointing another 553 staff member also in progress.
The minister said a special committee led by the Solicitor has been formed to accelerate the investigation and trial of high-profile cases, including those related to violence against women and children.
He also highlighted efforts to strengthen legal aid services, including increasing the number of judges at district legal aid offices, appointing experienced mediators, and operating a toll-free legal aid hotline (16699).
In addition, Md Asaduzzaman said cause lists of both subordinate and higher courts have been made fully online, allowing people to check hearing dates from home. "This has enhanced transparency and reduced harassment in the trial process," he said.
The minister further said that under an ICT infrastructure development project for marriage and divorce registration, online registration of Muslim marriages and divorces will soon be launched in 102 unions across 10 districts.
"This initiative is expected to prevent fraud and reduce litigation related to marriage and divorce." he added.