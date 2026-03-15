Home minister, Jamaat ameer debate constitutional reform council in parliament

A debate has taken place in the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) over the formation of a constitutional reform council to implement the proposals of the July National Charter.

Opposition leader and Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman expressed concern in parliament over the failure to convene the session of the constitutional reform council within the stipulated time under the July National Charter (Constitutional Reform) Implementation Order.

In response, home minister Salahuddin Ahmed said the prime minister cannot advise the president on the matter because the constitution does not recognise the existence of a constitutional reform council.

He further said the president also cannot convene such a session and therefore has not done so. He proposed that the opposition leader discuss the issue of constitutional reform at the business advisory committee of parliament.

The unscheduled debate over the constitutional reform council took place during an unscheduled discussion in parliament today, Sunday.

The parliament session began at 11:00 am. At the start, opposition leader and Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman stood up seeking time for an unscheduled discussion.

Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad then said the opposition leader would be given the floor after the question-answer session.