Parliament: Uproar over BNP MP’s remarks on Opposition women MPs’ attire
These remarks prompted opposition MPs to stand up and shout in protest. Intervening at this point, Deputy Speaker Kayser Kamal cautioned, "Honourable Member, comments should not be made regarding personal liberty."
A heated exchange and widespread uproar erupted in Parliament following remarks by Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Member of Parliament (MP) Monirul Haque Chowdhury, which alluded to the attire of women MPs from the opposition bench.
The contentious remarks were subsequently expunged from the parliamentary record following objections from the opposition.
The incident occurred today, Sunday, during a discussion on the supplementary budget for the 2025–26 fiscal year in Parliament.
In the course of his speech, Monirul Haque Chowdhury recounted attending an invitation in 2001. The current Deputy Leader of the Opposition and Jamaat-e-Islami leader, Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher, had also attended the event accompanied by his wife.
Speaking in a somewhat jocular vein, Monirul Haque said, "I did not bring my wife, and a few others did not either. But Taher Bhai (Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher) brought his wife. Upon entering, I noticed something walking along. I asked, 'Taher Bhai, where is sister-in-law?' He replied, 'Right here!' I then remarked, 'How am I to know you haven’t brought someone else by mistake?'" At this juncture, many MPs burst into loud laughter.
Monirul Haque Chowdhury then proceeded to comment directly on the female members of the House.
"I have listened to the speeches of two members; they have a future, they can achieve something in the days ahead, and they are well-educated. But I failed to recognise who you actually are," he stated.
Gesticulating towards both the female MPs of the BNP and those of the opposition, the MP remarked, "You may look towards this side, but if we look towards that side, we will not even decipher what is there—this is not right."
These remarks prompted opposition MPs to stand up and shout in protest. Intervening at this point, Deputy Speaker Kayser Kamal cautioned, "Honourable Member, comments should not be made regarding personal liberty."
Although the Deputy Speaker repeatedly urged the opposition members to resume their seats, they continued their vociferous protests.
Monirul Haque Chowdhury maintained that he had no intention of belittling anyone and offered an apology if his words had caused offence.
Once order was partially restored, Deputy Speaker Kayser Kamal addressed Monirul Haque Chowdhury, stating, "The portion of your speech concerning personal liberty has been expunged."
This announcement was met with thumping applause from the opposition benches.
Addressing the House, the Deputy Speaker added, "You and I are all elected members of this Parliament. If we fail to uphold our own decorum, honour, and dignity, we will stand disgraced before the nation and the electorate who voted to send us here. This august Parliament is the breeding ground for democratic practice; no one shall comment on personal liberty in the future."
Following this, the BNP MP resumed his speech. However, towards the conclusion of his remarks, he made statements concerning Leader of the Opposition Shafiqur Rahman, triggering fresh tension in the House.
Opposition members then stood up once again to shout in protest, while treasury bench members also joined the clamour. Ultimately, the Deputy Speaker declared a recess for the Asr prayers.
'Racist behaviour'
Following the recess, the Opposition Chief Whip, Nahid Islam, stood on a point of order and asserted that the remarks made by the BNP MP had breached all boundaries of parliamentary etiquette and constitutional rights.
He noted that the MP had mocked the wife of the Deputy Leader of the Opposition. While they might share a personal acquaintance, bringing that into the House and mocking her in such a fashion constituted an unpardonable offence.
Terming Monirul Haque Chowdhury’s remarks as base and racist behaviour, Nahid Islam argued that the MP's commentary on the attire of opposition women members amounted to an infringement on their religious freedom, which was equally unpardonable.
He emphasised that every individual possesses the freedom of religion and choice of dress.
The Deputy Speaker then reiterated his ruling, confirming that any portion of the member's speech falling outside parliamentary decorum had been ordered to be expunged.