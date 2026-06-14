Parliament: Uproar over BNP MP’s remarks on Opposition women MPs’ attire

In the course of his speech, Monirul Haque Chowdhury recounted attending an invitation in 2001. The current Deputy Leader of the Opposition and Jamaat-e-Islami leader, Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher, had also attended the event accompanied by his wife.

Speaking in a somewhat jocular vein, Monirul Haque said, "I did not bring my wife, and a few others did not either. But Taher Bhai (Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher) brought his wife. Upon entering, I noticed something walking along. I asked, 'Taher Bhai, where is sister-in-law?' He replied, 'Right here!' I then remarked, 'How am I to know you haven’t brought someone else by mistake?'" At this juncture, many MPs burst into loud laughter.

Monirul Haque Chowdhury then proceeded to comment directly on the female members of the House.

"I have listened to the speeches of two members; they have a future, they can achieve something in the days ahead, and they are well-educated. But I failed to recognise who you actually are," he stated.