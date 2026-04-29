PM outlines 12-point plan to build a clean and green Dhaka

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has announced a 12-point plan in the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) to transform the capital city Dhaka into a clean and green city.

“Various measures are being taken through Dhaka North and Dhaka South City Corporations under the Local Government Division to build Dhaka as a clean and green city,” he said.

The leader of the House said this while replying to a starred question from treasury bench lawmaker from Cumilla-9 constituency Md Abul Kalam in the House this morning with Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, Bir Bikram, in the chair.

As part of the plans, the PM said, weekly public awareness programmes are being conducted to increase awareness and citizen engagement, alongside intensified special cleanliness and mosquito control drives.