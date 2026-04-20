Commerce Minister explains why fuel price hike ‘won’t significantly raise inflation’

The Minister for Industries and Commerce, Khandakar Abdul Muktadir, has claimed that the recent increase in fuel prices will not significantly drive up inflation.

“It is important to understand why inflation will not rise substantially. Compared to the scale of global fuel price increases, the adjustment in Bangladesh has been relatively minimal,” he said.

He made the remarks in Parliament while responding to a supplementary question from independent member of parliament Rumeen Farhana on Monday.

The question-and-answer session was held at the beginning of the sitting, presided over by Deputy Speaker Kayser Kamal.

Referring to the rise in fuel prices, Rumeen Farhana asked the minister whether any measures would be taken to control inflation, and if so, what those measures would be.