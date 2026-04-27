Uproar in Parliament for calling July Charter ‘unnecessary’

At that point, lawmakers began shouting across the chamber, creating disorder.

Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad intervened, urging members to address their remarks through the chair.

“You should direct whatever you say to the Speaker,” he told members. “Representatives of different parties are present here. Can everyone be expected to have the same feelings? The beauty of democracy lies in differences of opinion. Freedom of expression means members may openly express their views in the National Parliament.”

Even while the Speaker was speaking, some MPs continued shouting. He then called for order, saying: “When the Speaker is speaking, please remain seated and silent.”

Addressing opposition members, the Speaker added that everyone had the right to free expression and that if members disagreed with a statement, they would have an opportunity to respond in their own speeches.