Uproar in Parliament for calling July Charter ‘unnecessary’
Proceedings in the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) were briefly disrupted by uproar and tension on Monday evening after a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) lawmaker referred to the July Charter as “unnecessary”.
The incident took place shortly before a break for Maghrib prayers, during discussion on the motion of thanks on the President’s address.
BNP MP Monjurul Karim was speaking in the debate when, at one stage, he said in reference to the opposition that from the very first day of this Parliament they had started controversy over “an unnecessary July Charter”.
Following the remark, Jamaat-e-Islami MP Nurul Islam rose on a point of order and strongly objected.
He said the government had been formed in continuity with the July mass uprising and that describing July — and the July Charter — as “unnecessary” was unacceptable under any circumstances.
At that point, lawmakers began shouting across the chamber, creating disorder.
Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad intervened, urging members to address their remarks through the chair.
“You should direct whatever you say to the Speaker,” he told members. “Representatives of different parties are present here. Can everyone be expected to have the same feelings? The beauty of democracy lies in differences of opinion. Freedom of expression means members may openly express their views in the National Parliament.”
Even while the Speaker was speaking, some MPs continued shouting. He then called for order, saying: “When the Speaker is speaking, please remain seated and silent.”
Addressing opposition members, the Speaker added that everyone had the right to free expression and that if members disagreed with a statement, they would have an opportunity to respond in their own speeches.
“We expect everyone to present their views in a proper and dignified manner in Parliament,” he said. “No speaker should be unnecessarily disturbed. When your turn comes, you may express your views as you wish.”
Proceedings were then suspended for Maghrib prayers.
After the break, Chief Whip Nurul Islam said he had spoken to Monjurul Karim about the matter. According to him, the BNP lawmaker had meant to say that “unnecessary debate” over the July Charter should not be created, rather than calling the charter itself unnecessary.
The chief whip suggested the remark could be expunged from the record if necessary.
Deputy Speaker Kayser Kamal, who was presiding after the break, said the matter would be examined and appropriate action taken.