Had there been no cantonment, Arakan Army would have taken over Cox’s Bazar: Shaimum

Ruling Awami League lawmaker and whip Shaimum Sarwar Kamal has said if there had been no cantonment in Cox’s Bazar, the Myanmar armed group Arakan Army would have taken over the area.

Shaimum Sarwar, a lawmaker from Cox’s Bazar-3 constituency (Sadar, Ramu and Eidgaon) made the remarks while participating in a general discussion on the proposed budget for the 2024-25 fiscal in parliament on Sunday.