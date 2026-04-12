Two newly elected MPs take oath

Two newly elected Members of Parliament (MPs) from Sherpur and Bogura today, Sunday, took oath as members of the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) in the presence of prime minister Tarique Rahman.

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, Bir Bikram, administered the oath to the newly elected MPs Mahmudul Haque Rubel from Sherpur-3 and Rezaul Karim Badsha from Bogura-6 constituencies at his office in Sangsad Bhaban this noon.

After taking oath, the two MPs signed the oath book as per parliamentary procedure.