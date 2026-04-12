Two newly elected MPs take oath
Two newly elected Members of Parliament (MPs) from Sherpur and Bogura today, Sunday, took oath as members of the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) in the presence of prime minister Tarique Rahman.
Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, Bir Bikram, administered the oath to the newly elected MPs Mahmudul Haque Rubel from Sherpur-3 and Rezaul Karim Badsha from Bogura-6 constituencies at his office in Sangsad Bhaban this noon.
After taking oath, the two MPs signed the oath book as per parliamentary procedure.
Home minister Salahuddin Ahmed, deputy speaker Barrister Kayser Kamal, chief whip Nurul Islam Moni, state minister for LGRD and cooperatives Mir Shahe Alam along with whips Miah Nuruddin Ahmad Apu and ABM Ashraf Uddin were present at the oath taking ceremony.
On 12 February, elections were held in 299 out of 300 seats. The election in Sherpur-3 was postponed due to the death of a valid candidate.
Besides, prime minister Tarique Rahman, who was elected from both Dhaka-17 and Bogura-6, later vacated the Bogura-6 seat. Therefore, by-polls for Sherpur-3 and Bogura-6 were held on 9 April.
The Election Commission published the gazette of the two winners Mahmudul Haque Rubel and Rezaul Karim Badsha on Saturday.
Earlier, on 17 February, MPs elected from 297 constituencies took oath.
With the oath of new two MPs today, a total of 298 MPs have now taken oath. The results of Chattogram-2 and Chattogram-4 constituencies are yet to be officially declared due to court directives.
The results of the two constituencies will be published after cases regarding candidacy are disposed of, sources familiar with the development said.