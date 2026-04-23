Energy crisis: 10-member JS committee formed with ruling and opposition members
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has announced the formation of a 10-member committee comprising members from both the ruling party and the opposition to discuss and provide recommendations on the energy situation, following a proposal from the opposition. He disclosed this in the National Parliament today, Thursday.
The Prime Minister proposed the names of five members from the ruling party and called on the opposition to nominate five members as well. Later, Opposition Leader Shafiqur Rahman told Parliament that they would soon submit their list of five members.
On Wednesday, the opposition leader had placed a notice in Parliament seeking “immediate effective and visible steps by the government to resolve the ongoing fuel crisis and alleviate public suffering.” The issue was discussed in Parliament, where the opposition leader proposed forming a “common committee” with members from both sides to address the crisis.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman had said then that the government would consider the opposition’s proposals and implement any that were practical.
Speaking on the floor of Parliament this afternoon, Prime Minister and Leader of the House Tarique Rahman said that all parties agreed during yesterday’s discussion that the fuel crisis is a global issue. The opposition leader had noted that they had several suggestions and that both sides could work together on the matter.
Emphasising that BNP is always ready to engage in discussions with anyone in the interest of the people, the Prime Minister said, “In that context, Honorable Speaker, we have decided to form a five-member committee from our side. Through you, I request the opposition leader and the opposition to provide five names as well. Then these 10 individuals can sit together and discuss the issues. Any recommendations can be forwarded to the government through this committee, and if those are practical, the government will certainly take steps to implement them.”
At this time, the Leader of the House proposed five members from BNP for the committee: Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Iqbal Hasan Mahmud, State Minister Anindya Islam Amit, Members of Parliament ABM Ashraf Uddin Nizan (Lakshmipur-4), Moinul Islam Khan (Manikganj-2), and Mia Nuruddin Apu (Shariatpur-3).
Urging the opposition to submit their five nominees quickly, the Prime Minister said the committee could begin work promptly once names are finalised.
Later, Opposition Leader Shafiqur Rahman thanked the Prime Minister and expressed hope that Parliament would become the focal point for resolving national issues. He described this as a “new beginning” for the House and said they would soon provide their nominations.
Following this, Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed noted that the committee would require a chairperson. In response, the Leader of the House proposed that Energy Minister Iqbal Hasan Mahmud be appointed as the chair so that the committee’s recommendations can be effectively implemented.
The Speaker concluded by expressing hope that the opposition would submit their five nominees soon, noting that the current parliamentary session will end later this month. He added that such cooperation between the government and opposition has raised public expectations and could help resolve any issue if continued.