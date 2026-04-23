Energy crisis: 10-member JS committee formed with ruling and opposition members

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has announced the formation of a 10-member committee comprising members from both the ruling party and the opposition to discuss and provide recommendations on the energy situation, following a proposal from the opposition. He disclosed this in the National Parliament today, Thursday.

The Prime Minister proposed the names of five members from the ruling party and called on the opposition to nominate five members as well. Later, Opposition Leader Shafiqur Rahman told Parliament that they would soon submit their list of five members.

On Wednesday, the opposition leader had placed a notice in Parliament seeking “immediate effective and visible steps by the government to resolve the ongoing fuel crisis and alleviate public suffering.” The issue was discussed in Parliament, where the opposition leader proposed forming a “common committee” with members from both sides to address the crisis.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman had said then that the government would consider the opposition’s proposals and implement any that were practical.