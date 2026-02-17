13th parliament: Bangladesh embarks on a new journey under Tarique Rahman

Members elected in the 13th national parliament election are set to take oath on Tuesday morning, with the swearing-in of the new cabinet scheduled for the afternoon.

The ceremonies will formally mark the establishment of an elected government following the student–public uprising on 5 August 2024.

Bangladesh now begins a new chapter under the premiership of Tarique Rahman.

According to the national parliament secretariat, the oath-taking of newly elected members of parliament and members of the constitutional reform council will commence at 10:00 am in the oath chamber of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban. The cabinet will be sworn in at 4:00 pm.