Shamsul Haque Tuku elected deputy speaker

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury, who presided over the House, moved the lone proposal, which was passed by a voice vote.
The deputy speaker-elect will be sworn in by president Abdul Hamid at 7:00pm on Sunday at the president's Jatiya Sangsad office.
The election of a deputy speaker was needed as the office fell vacant due to the death of Fazle Rabbi Miah on 22 July.
Tuku was elected to parliament for the first time in the ninth parliamentary election held in 2008, representing constituency Pabna-1. In July 2009, he was appointed as a state minister for home affairs. In 2014, he was re-elected MP in the 10th and 11th national elections.
He is now the chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on home ministry.