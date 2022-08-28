Shamsul Haque Tuku elected deputy speaker

Former state minister for home affairs Shamsul Haque Tuku on Sunday was elected uncontested as the deputy speaker of the parliament, reports UNB.

Jatiya Sangsad chief whip Noor-E Alam Chowdhury proposed the name of Shamsul Haque, a ruling party lawmaker from Pabna-1 constituency, to the post of deputy speaker. The proposal was seconded by another Awami League lawmaker Qamrul Islam.