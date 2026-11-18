JS session
Govt calls bribery ‘gifts’, extortion ‘settlements’: Hasnat Abdullah
Hasnat Abdullah, a Member of Parliament from the National Citizen Party (NCP), has said that the government refers to bribes as “gifts”, extortion as “settlements” and loan defaulters as “indebted”.
Accusing the government of concealing reality through word play, he said ready-made garment factory owners were leading miserable lives as they continued to provide so-called gifts to various government offices and influential individuals. Yet the responsibility for increasing workers’ wages was being placed solely on the owners.
Speaking during a discussion on the crisis in the garment industry in Parliament on Tuesday, the opposition MP criticised the government’s management, the business environment, corruption and the energy situation.
He said, “‘If workers cannot survive and industries cannot survive, the country cannot survive’—both the government and the opposition believe this. But the question is, if the government itself creates obstacles to doing business, how can industries survive?”
Hasnat Abdullah further said inflation had increased by more than 26 per cent cumulatively over the past three years. A family of four in Dhaka spends Tk 12,000 to Tk 16,000 a month on food, while the minimum wage for garment workers stands at Tk 12,000. Under these circumstances, workers are finding it increasingly difficult to make ends meet. In addition to high food prices, rising gas prices and the fuel crisis have further aggravated their hardship.
Referring to a speech by State Minister for Planning Zonayed Saki in Parliament, Hasnat Abdullah said that Saki had pledged to set the national minimum wage at Tk 20,000 if his party came to power. They had expected to see this commitment reflected in the activities of the wage board, but the board was not even holding its meetings regularly.
He described the workers’ protests as justified and alleged that the government was failing to manage the situation properly.
Highlighting the difficulties faced by garment factory owners, Hasnat said, “Almost all the raw materials required by the garment industry have to be imported from abroad. From the import of these raw materials to port operations, bonded warehouses, factories and exports, owners have to obtain approval from multiple government offices at different stages. At every stage, they have to provide so-called ‘gifts’.”
Referring to George Orwell’s novel, the opposition MP went on to make a sarcastic remark, saying, “This cannot be called bribery; it has to be called a gift. In exactly the same way, this government has successfully adopted George Orwell’s formula. What this government has done is that they do not call loan defaulters ‘loan defaulters’; they call them ‘indebted’. They do not call extortion ‘extortion’; they call it ‘settlement’. And they do not call bribes ‘bribes’; what do they call them? ‘Gifts’. The burden of these gifts has become so unbearable that garment factory owners today are leading miserable lives as they continue to provide them.”
Hasnat alleged that factory owners were also harassed under the pretext of factory inspections.
He said they also had to pay government party leaders or influential individuals by appointing them as consultants to ensure business security, a practice known as “protection money”. In addition, businesses were asked to pay money through various institutions, including Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) offices and the police, under the pretext of government events such as 26 March, 16 December and Pahela Boishakh.
He described these collections as “government extortion”.
Calling for a more business-friendly operating environment, the NCP MP said, “The government does not pay workers’ salaries; the factory owners have to pay them. Therefore, the government’s responsibility is to make doing business easier, reduce production costs and create a business-friendly environment. Instead of fulfilling this role, however, the government is creating more obstacles for businesses.”
He alleged that although the government was not directly involved in these activities, it was allowing them to continue through its inaction.
Hasnat Abdullah also criticised the government over the gas crisis. He said, “We are not saying that the government bombed Iran and caused the gas crisis. However, the crisis is being exploited to create opportunities for corruption.”
Referring to a proposal to establish a third LNG regasification terminal, he questioned the initiative, which would cost more than Tk 63 billion (6,300 crore).
He also alleged that the State Minister had failed to answer his question about the connection between the project and a proposal made by a grandson of a Member of Parliament.
Highlighting the link between the garment industry crisis and political instability, Hasnat said they had found evidence of the Awami League's involvement in the movement.
He said the government must take responsibility for preventing such involvement and acts of sabotage.
He also alleged that the Awami League was attempting to destabilise the situation in Bangladesh by using Indian territory.
According to him, if instability and acts of arson and sabotage continued across the country, from Gopalganj to other areas, no sector, including the garment industry, would be able to survive.
NCP leader Hasnat Abdullah further said that Bangladesh must protect workers’ interests, ensure a favourable business environment for factory owners and maintain stability in the country to retain its US$45 billion garment export market.
He also claimed that, during the current order season, most orders placed with Bangladesh were beginning to shift to India.
He warned that if this situation continued, the country's employment crisis would worsen further.
Calling on the government and opposition to work together to resolve the crisis, Hasnat said wages must be adjusted in line with workers’ cost of living.
At the same time, he said, unnecessary expenses, harassment and extortion imposed on business owners must be reduced.
Hasnat Abdullah also called for those involved in and financing such conspiracies on behalf of the Awami League to be identified and brought to justice.