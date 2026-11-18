He said, “‘If workers cannot survive and industries cannot survive, the country cannot survive’—both the government and the opposition believe this. But the question is, if the government itself creates obstacles to doing business, how can industries survive?”

Hasnat Abdullah further said inflation had increased by more than 26 per cent cumulatively over the past three years. A family of four in Dhaka spends Tk 12,000 to Tk 16,000 a month on food, while the minimum wage for garment workers stands at Tk 12,000. Under these circumstances, workers are finding it increasingly difficult to make ends meet. In addition to high food prices, rising gas prices and the fuel crisis have further aggravated their hardship.

Referring to a speech by State Minister for Planning Zonayed Saki in Parliament, Hasnat Abdullah said that Saki had pledged to set the national minimum wage at Tk 20,000 if his party came to power. They had expected to see this commitment reflected in the activities of the wage board, but the board was not even holding its meetings regularly.

He described the workers’ protests as justified and alleged that the government was failing to manage the situation properly.