List of top 20 loan defaulters disclosed in Parliament, defaulted loans reach nearly Tk 5.5tln by 2025
Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury has informed Parliament that, as of 31 December 2025, the total amount of defaulted loans in the banking sector stood at Tk 544,831 crore and 88 lakh (Over Tk 5.44 trillion) on an outstanding basis.
He further stated that the total amount of defaulted loans held by current Members of Parliament and their related entities in banks and financial institutions is Tk 11,117 crore and 31 lakh (over Tk 111.17 billion). Additionally, Tk 3,330 crore and 8 lakh (over Tk 33.30 billion) has not been classified as defaulted loans in accordance with court directives.
The minister disclosed this information in response to a question from Abul Hasnat (Hasnat Abdullah), an MP of the National Citizen Party (NCP), during the parliamentary session today (Monday).
The Finance Minister also presented the list of the top 20 loan defaulters in the House.
The information was tabled at the beginning of the session under the chairmanship of Deputy Speaker Kayser Kamal.
In his question, Hasnat Abdullah sought to know the actual volume of defaulted bank loans in the country, the identities of the top 20 defaulters, the measures taken by the government to recover such loans, and the extent of bank borrowing and defaults involving MPs.
According to the list provided by the Finance Minister, the top 20 defaulting entities are: S Alam Super Edible Oil Ltd., S Alam Vegetable Oil Ltd., S Alam Refined Sugar Industries Ltd., S Alam Cold Rolled Steels Ltd., Sonali Traders, Bangladesh Export Import Company Ltd., Global Trading Corporation Ltd., Chemon Ispat Ltd., S Alam Trading Company Pvt Ltd., Infinite CR Strips Industries Ltd., Keya Cosmetics Ltd., Deshbandhu Sugar Mills Ltd., Power Pack Mutiara Keraniganj Power Plant Ltd., Power Pack Mutiara Jamalpur Power Plant Ltd., Pacific Bangladesh Telecom Ltd., Karnaphuli Foods Pvt Ltd., Murad Enterprise, CLC Power Company, Beximco Communications Ltd., and Rongdhonu Builders Pvt Ltd.
The Finance Minister also outlined various measures undertaken by the government to recover defaulted loans.