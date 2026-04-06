List of top 20 loan defaulters disclosed in Parliament, defaulted loans reach nearly Tk 5.5tln by 2025

The minister disclosed this information in response to a question from Abul Hasnat (Hasnat Abdullah), an MP of the National Citizen Party (NCP), during the parliamentary session today (Monday).

The Finance Minister also presented the list of the top 20 loan defaulters in the House.

The information was tabled at the beginning of the session under the chairmanship of Deputy Speaker Kayser Kamal.

In his question, Hasnat Abdullah sought to know the actual volume of defaulted bank loans in the country, the identities of the top 20 defaulters, the measures taken by the government to recover such loans, and the extent of bank borrowing and defaults involving MPs.