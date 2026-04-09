JS passes Supreme Court Secretariat (Repeal) Bill, 2026
Jatiya Sangsad today passed the Supreme Court Secretariat (Repeal) Bill, 2026 which seeks to abolish the recently established independent secretariat for the country’s highest court.
The bill, moved by law minister Md Asaduzzaman, aims to repeal the Supreme Court Secretariat Ordinance, 2025 and the Supreme Court Secretariat (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026.
According to the objectives and reasons stated in the bill, the government believes that further consultation and scrutiny with stakeholders are required regarding the necessity and structure of a separate Supreme Court Secretariat.
While the previous ordinances were initially promulgated to ensure the independence of the judiciary, the government now seeks to re-evaluate the legal provisions to avoid administrative complexities.
Upon the commencement of this Act, the Supreme Court Secretariat will stand abolished, and all posts specifically created for it will be scrapped. All budgets, projects, and programs previously under the secretariat will be transferred to the Law and Justice Division of the government.
Despite the repeal, the organisational structure, vehicles, and office equipment used for the Registry, Administrative Tribunals, and subordinate courts will remain intact but will fall under the jurisdiction of the Law and Justice Division.
Judicial officers who were serving in the secretariat will see their service terms revert to the laws that governed them prior to the 2025 ordinance.
The bill clarifies that all actions taken and measures adopted under the now-repealed ordinances will be given legal protection to ensure that administrative work completed during the secretariat''s existence remains valid.
When the Law Minister Asaduzzaman tabled the Supreme Court Secretariat (Repeal) Bill, 2026 in Jatiya Sangsad for consideration, opposition MP Najibur Rahman objected.
In response, Law Minister Md Asaduzzaman said, the Supreme Court can say whether a law is unconstitutional or not.
Law Minister said, Bangladesh Supreme Court is one of the best courts in the world, where the jobs, transfers, and postings of judges are all constitutionally protected.
Asaduzzaman said they are determined to ensure the independence of the Supreme Court which has been stated in the bill.
Later, the opposition party''s objection was rejected by voice vote.