JS passes Supreme Court Secretariat (Repeal) Bill, 2026

Jatiya Sangsad today passed the Supreme Court Secretariat (Repeal) Bill, 2026 which seeks to abolish the recently established independent secretariat for the country’s highest court.

The bill, moved by law minister Md Asaduzzaman, aims to repeal the Supreme Court Secretariat Ordinance, 2025 and the Supreme Court Secretariat (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026.

According to the objectives and reasons stated in the bill, the government believes that further consultation and scrutiny with stakeholders are required regarding the necessity and structure of a separate Supreme Court Secretariat.

While the previous ordinances were initially promulgated to ensure the independence of the judiciary, the government now seeks to re-evaluate the legal provisions to avoid administrative complexities.