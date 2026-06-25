Controversy in parliament over interpretation of a verse from Holy Quran
A debate broke out in the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) between MPs of the ruling party and the opposition over the interpretation of a verse from the Holy Quran.
The unscheduled exchange took place yesterday, Wednesday, during discussion on the proposed budget for the 2026–27 fiscal year, after Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) lawmaker Alamgir Muhammad Mahfuz Ullah Farid recited a verse from the Holy Quran and said the opposition should express gratitude to the prime minister and ministers.
Several members of the opposition Jamaat-e-Islami protested, saying the BNP lawmaker had misinterpreted the Quranic verse.
Criticising the opposition’s procession in response to the budget, Alamgir Muhammad Mahfuz Ullah Farid said, “I do not understand why those on our right, our friends on the right, took out a procession that day. Honourable Speaker, they come to us, to our prime minister, to our honourable ministers, seeking budget allocations and funds, but then go out onto the streets and stage processions.”
At that point, Mahfuz Ullah Farid recited verse 7 of Surah Ibrahim from the Holy Quran. The verse says that if people are grateful to Allah, He will increase His blessings upon them, and if they are ungrateful, there will be severe punishment.
After reciting the verse, the BNP lawmaker said, “One must show gratitude in life. One must show gratitude for allocations. One must show gratitude to Honourable Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. One must show gratitude to our honourable ministers. They do not show gratitude; rather, they deny it. For that, they will have to face severe punishment.”
Following his remarks, Jamaat-e-Islami lawmaker Nazibur Rahman rose on a point of order. He said verses from the Quran and Hadith were not matters for mockery or ridicule, and that treating them in such a manner would be deeply unfortunate.
Referring to what he described as a misinterpretation of the verse by the BNP lawmaker, Nazibur Rahman said, “If we praise them, they will give us more. And if we do not... what, will they beat us? Is that what he is trying to suggest? This is, in fact, a wrong interpretation. It is very inappropriate.”
He then drew the Speaker’s attention to the matter.
Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad responded by saying that Alamgir Mahfuz Ullah Farid was a veteran member of parliament and that he did not believe he would make any mocking remarks about the Quran or Hadith.
Even so, he said, the matter would be examined. If any incorrect interpretation of the Quran or Hadith had been made, it would be expunged from the record.
At that stage, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed took the floor. He said Alamgir Muhammad Mahfuz Ullah Farid was a maulana and had referred to the verse in a context.
“If we give thanks for Allah’s blessings, Allah will increase them for us,” the home minister said.
He added that the matter should not be politically misinterpreted.
At that point, several opposition members rose to speak on the issue. Addressing them, the Speaker said, “Your senior leaders are standing in front. When senior leaders in the front bench stand up in parliament, those of you at the back should sit down.”
The Speaker then gave the floor to Jamaat-e-Islami lawmaker Mujibur Rahman, urging him not to raise anything that might prolong the controversy.
Mujibur Rahman then referred to the context in which the Quranic verse had been revealed and said, “Those who are enjoying Allah’s blessings in this world — I am speaking now, and this ability to speak is itself a blessing from Allah. Therefore, I cannot utter anything against Allah. The strength Allah has given me must be used to speak in support of Allah’s commandments.”
Responding to the ruling party’s remarks, the opposition lawmaker further said it was not right to suggest that the opposition must praise the budget or otherwise face punishment. The ruling party had taken the matter in that direction, which was not right.
Chief Whip Nurul Islam later rose on a point of order and said that lawmaker Mahfuz Ullah was an Islamic scholar. The Speaker could ask whether he had made the remarks in a mocking manner.
He urged the MPs that the discussion be brought to a close at that point.
The Speaker then returned to the budget discussion.