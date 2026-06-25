Controversy in parliament over interpretation of a verse from Holy Quran

Criticising the opposition’s procession in response to the budget, Alamgir Muhammad Mahfuz Ullah Farid said, “I do not understand why those on our right, our friends on the right, took out a procession that day. Honourable Speaker, they come to us, to our prime minister, to our honourable ministers, seeking budget allocations and funds, but then go out onto the streets and stage processions.”

At that point, Mahfuz Ullah Farid recited verse 7 of Surah Ibrahim from the Holy Quran. The verse says that if people are grateful to Allah, He will increase His blessings upon them, and if they are ungrateful, there will be severe punishment.

After reciting the verse, the BNP lawmaker said, “One must show gratitude in life. One must show gratitude for allocations. One must show gratitude to Honourable Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. One must show gratitude to our honourable ministers. They do not show gratitude; rather, they deny it. For that, they will have to face severe punishment.”

Following his remarks, Jamaat-e-Islami lawmaker Nazibur Rahman rose on a point of order. He said verses from the Quran and Hadith were not matters for mockery or ridicule, and that treating them in such a manner would be deeply unfortunate.