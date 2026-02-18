Tarique Rahman elected leader of parliament, Shafiqur Rahman opposition leader

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman Tarique Rahman has been elected leader of the house in the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) in addition to serving as prime minister.

The BNP parliamentary party unanimously elected him as leader of the house at its meeting held at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban yesterday, Tuesday at 12:23 pm.

Earlier in the morning, the newly elected members of parliament from the BNP took their oath at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

The BNP secured a landslide victory in the 13th national parliament election held on 12 February.