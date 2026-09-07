Parliament session
PM invites opposition leader to Tk150 lunch
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman invited Opposition Leader Shafiqur Rahman to lunch costing Tk150.
The invitation came during a general discussion in Parliament on Monday under Rule 68 on “taking effective measures to address disruptions to power generation caused by the severe fuel and gas crisis, prevent factory closures and unemployment, and avert serious disruption to the national economy.”
During the discussion, the opposition leader praised the prime minister’s inexpensive lunch.
He said, “We are encouraged when we see that the honourable prime minister’s lunch costs Tk100 to Tk150. I like it. I cannot even eat at such a low cost. I am saying this quite plainly.”
The prime minister then gestured and said, “Come, I’ll treat you to lunch.”
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed also said, without using the microphone, “You will be treated to lunch,” while gesturing towards the prime minister.
In response, the opposition leader said, “You’ll treat me? Thank you very much. But I won’t eat alone. I want to eat with 180 million people. I want to eat with everyone. Still, thank you for making the offer.”
Shafiqur Rahman also praised the prime minister’s lifestyle, describing it as simple and saying he did not lead an ostentatious, “suited-and-booted” life.
However, he criticised the conduct of the PM’s followers despite praising the prime minister’s personal lifestyle.
“They appreciate his lifestyle, but then they behave in completely different ways,” Shafiqur Rahman said. “If he is their icon, they should follow him. They should follow him in every respect. But we do not see that. We see exactly the opposite.”
The opposition leader said, "We hope you would be careful before calling (him) an “icon”. Those who use the term should also follow that person’s example.
He added that the prime minister, like everyone else, is not above making mistakes and that people should not agree with everything he says or does.