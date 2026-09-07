PM invites opposition leader to Tk150 lunch

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman invited Opposition Leader Shafiqur Rahman to lunch costing Tk150.

The invitation came during a general discussion in Parliament on Monday under Rule 68 on “taking effective measures to address disruptions to power generation caused by the severe fuel and gas crisis, prevent factory closures and unemployment, and avert serious disruption to the national economy.”

During the discussion, the opposition leader praised the prime minister’s inexpensive lunch.

He said, “We are encouraged when we see that the honourable prime minister’s lunch costs Tk100 to Tk150. I like it. I cannot even eat at such a low cost. I am saying this quite plainly.”

The prime minister then gestured and said, “Come, I’ll treat you to lunch.”