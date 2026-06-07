First budget session of 13th JS begins
The 13th Jatiya Sangsad is set to go into the first budget session today after BNP formed the government following the national election held on 12 February.
The budget session, also the second session of 13th Parliament, will begin at 3:00pm at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.
Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury is likely to place the proposed national budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year on 11 June (Thursday).
Earlier on 7 May, President Mohammed Shahabuddin summoned the parliamentary session.
The first session of the 13th Parliament ended on 30 April. During that session, a total of 94 bills were passed after 25 working days.