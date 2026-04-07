Prof Yunus went to London and handed over the ‘trophy’ of the July movement to BNP: State Minister

In the 13th parliamentary election, BNP won and formed the government. Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP), formed by young activists who were at the forefront of the July uprising, took seats as the opposition in parliament. The two parties had contested the election as part of the same alliance.

The state minister said that an NCP leader had earlier remarked outside, “Students and the public played in the July movement, but BNP took the trophy.”

As opposition MPs continued their protests, the Speaker requested that Shah Alam refrain from continuing his remarks.

At that point, opposition leader and Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman termed parts of the minister’s statements “untrue” and called for them to be expunged from the parliamentary record.

In response, the state minister said, “In the July–August movement, all of us stood with the students and the people. We did not go to anyone to take the trophy. Who was the captain? The head of the interim government, Dr Muhammad Yunus, was the captain. That is why he went to London, met our captain—Prime Minister Tarique Rahman—and fixed the election date. This proves which party and which leader played the main role in leading the student–people’s movement.”

He further added, “We all took part in the movement—there is no denying that. But there is only one captain. Because the head of the interim government went to London, discussed with that captain, and brought back the election date, a free and fair election was held in this country.”

Addressing Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, a decorated freedom fighter, the state minister said, “Some people here may like seeing you, others may not. But you represent 1971. That credit goes to BNP, because President Shaheed Ziaur Rahman declared independence.”