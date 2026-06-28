Who to fill the void if Jamaat is banned, asks ATM Azhar in parliament

Questioning whether the government was trying to rehabilitate the Awami League, ATM Azharul Islam said, “I believe you are trying to rehabilitate the Awami League. This is because even after four months, you still could not find a person to become president.”

The Jamaat lawmaker also questioned why the BNP appeared so keen to retain the incumbent president. He asked whether the party had received any indication from anyone that the president should remain in office. He added that if fascism was to be eradicated, all its traces must be removed.

At the beginning of his speech, ATM Azharul Islam paid tribute to late Jamaat leaders Matiur Rahman Nizami, Ali Ahsan Mohammad Mujahid, Muhammad Kamaruzzaman, Abdul Quader Molla and Mir Quasem Ali.

He claimed that the leaders, all of whom had been convicted of crimes against humanity, had been “judicially killed through false cases”.

The Jamaat MP called for those responsible to be brought to justice, saying that doing so would uphold the rule of law.