23,865 political harassment cases withdrawn so far: Law Minister

A total of 23,865 politically motivated harassment cases have so far been withdrawn, and the process to withdraw the remaining cases is currently underway, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Md Asaduzzaman told the Jatiya Sangsad today, Thursday.

Responding to a scripted question from opposition lawmaker Muhammad Ali Asgar (Pabna-3), he said the government does not have precise statistics on the number of harassment cases filed against leaders and activists of BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami across the country.