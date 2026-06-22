Questions raised in JS over ministers’ absence; Speaker says, ‘Be thankful the finance minister is at least here’
Jamaat-e-Islami MP Saiful Islam Khan has raised questions over the absence of ministers during the budget session in the Jatiya Sangsad (parliament). In response to his remarks, Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad said members should be thankful that at least the finance minister was present.
Many ministerial seats were seen vacant during discussion on the proposed budget for the 2026–27 fiscal year in parliament on Monday.
Raising the matter on a point of order, Saiful Islam Khan drew the Speaker’s attention to the issue, saying he had noticed that most of the cabinet members remained absent for much of the budget session.
The Jamaat lawmaker said, “Look here — the health minister, our home minister; many other ministers are not here. The ministers’ seats are all empty. I seek your assistance on this matter, honourable speaker.”
In response, Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad said, “I would like to see greater attendance by ministers during the budget session. Be thankful that at least the finance minister is here. But on behalf of the MPs, you may request the other ministers as well. The budget session is an important session. We would be obliged if they remained present.”
After the speaker’s remarks, Chief Whip Nurul Islam rose on a point of order. He said many ministers remained busy with various state duties, but they should still be present in parliament.
He noted that the finance minister had remained present throughout and would ultimately respond on all sectors in relation to the budget.
The chief whip also said, “Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general and Local Government Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir remains always present. Other ministers also attend. However, I hope those who do not remain present will attend and take part in parliament.”
At that point, State Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Sultan Salahuddin said, “The opposition MP said our ministers are not here — fine. But before saying that, if he had looked at his own side, he would have seen that neither the leader nor the deputy leader of the opposition is here either. They too should ensure they are present.”
After the state minister’s remarks, Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad said there was no problem if the leader of the opposition was absent, but ministers ought to be present. Still, he added, for the dignity of parliament, it would be desirable for everyone to attend.