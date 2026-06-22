Questions raised in JS over ministers’ absence; Speaker says, ‘Be thankful the finance minister is at least here’

Jamaat-e-Islami MP Saiful Islam Khan has raised questions over the absence of ministers during the budget session in the Jatiya Sangsad (parliament). In response to his remarks, Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad said members should be thankful that at least the finance minister was present.

Many ministerial seats were seen vacant during discussion on the proposed budget for the 2026–27 fiscal year in parliament on Monday.

Raising the matter on a point of order, Saiful Islam Khan drew the Speaker’s attention to the issue, saying he had noticed that most of the cabinet members remained absent for much of the budget session.