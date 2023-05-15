Budget session begins 31 May

The budget session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad will begin from 31 May, said a parliament secretariat release on Monday, reports news agency BSS.
The session will begin at 5:00 pm with Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.
President M Shahbuddin convened the 23rd session of the parliament exercising the power bestowed upon him as per the clause (1) of article 72 of the constitution, it said.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will present the national budget of 2023-24FY during this session on 1 June. Parliament will pass the proposed budget on 25 June.