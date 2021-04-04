Awami League MP Aslamul Haque dies

Awami League MP of Dhaka-14 Aslamul Haque died at a hospital in Dhaka on Sunday.
He breathed his last at the hospital around 12:00pm, reports UNB.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of the ruling party MP.
She prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.
Besides, speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Shirin Sharmin, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen and environment, forests and climate change minister Md Shahab Uddin expressed deep shock over the death of the MP.