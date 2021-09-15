Bangladesh’s per capita foreign debt now stands at Tk 24,890

According to the Bureau of Statistics, the total population of the country is 169.31 million.
And, in that context, the per capita foreign debt is now $ 292.11. If one dollar is equivalent to Tk 85.21, it stands at Tk 24,890, the minister said.
Replying to another query from Didarul Alam, he said the amount of loan agreements with various development partner countries and institutions is $ 95,908.34 million as of 30 June.
Of the total amount, $59,458 million have been disbursed while $46,450.34 million are under the process of disbursement, he said.