BNP MP demands home minister's statement over IGP's presidentship at Boat Club

Referring to the death of college student Mosarat Jahan Munia in a flat at Gulshan in late April, the BNP MP, elected from Chapainawabganj-3, also wanted to know whether the case will be handed over to Rapid Action Battalion for fresh investigation to bring the perpetrators to book.
He said a girl named Munia had reportedly killed herself a few months ago. "The police submitted a final report on the case of incitement to suicide. Munia's conversations over phone with the Bashundhara MD, photos with him have also appeared in the media," he added.
Harunur Rashid went on saying, "I want to know whether the investigation into this incident will be handed over to RAB. If not, I think, the government doesn't want to identify those involved in such crimes. The government wants to hide them (involved in such crimes)."
The BNP MP said the government needs to give utmost importance to these issues. "Those involved in the crimes need to be given exemplary punishment."
Harunur Rashid also said illegal drugs have also flooded the country and it is being spread in the name of DJ Party in various "elite" areas, including Dhaka.
He demanded the government take effective steps against it.
The BNP MP alleged the members of law enforcement agencies are also involved in reckless activities, "even in drug trafficking".
He said the arrest and bail of the actress Pori Moni has also caused quite a stir across the country.
Harun said the officer overseeing the investigation into the incident has already been fired.
He said RAB members had raided Pori Moni's house and the elite force sought to carry out the investigation into the incident as "big fish were behind it and they need to be identified."
He demanded a statement from the home minister on Pori Moni's arrest, too.
Rapid PCR lab
Meanwhile, Awami League MP Moslem Uddin Ahmed from Chattogram-8 demanded the government set up Rapid PCR labs at the country's international airports to carry out Covid-19 tests so that Bangladeshi expatriate workers can return to their workplaces in different countries, especially in the UAE.
Speaking on a point-of-order, the AL MP said many expatriate workers cannot go to their workplaces abroad, especially the UAE, as Covid-19 tests at the Rapid PCT lab are mandatory for going to those countries.