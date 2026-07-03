Parliament debates Islami Bank, Jamaat's 1971 role, ministers' absence

The second session of the 13th National Parliament was the budget session. However, discussions were not confined to revenue, expenditure, taxation or budget allocations.

A wide range of issues, including Islami Bank, the role of Jamaat-e-Islami during the 1971 Liberation War, the absence of ministers from the House and the prime minister’s overseas visits, also featured prominently.

The budget session began on 7 June. On 11 June, Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury presented a Tk 9.38 trillion (938,000 crore) budget in Parliament. Following extensive debate, the budget was passed on 30 June. However, the session has not yet concluded. Parliament has been adjourned until 7 July, when it will reconvene.

According to Parliament Secretariat sources, the budget was debated for a total of 48 hours and 54 minutes. Of this, three hours and three minutes were devoted to the supplementary budget, while the proposed budget for the 2026–27 fiscal year was discussed for 45 hours and 51 minutes.

As many as 291 lawmakers, including the prime minister and the leader of the opposition, took part during the debate on the 2026–27 budget. Among them, 200 were from the ruling party and 91 from the opposition.